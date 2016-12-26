In the mix: Mark Burnett, El Chapo and Hall of Famer Jim Brown   

Did you know right after Donald Trump was sworn in, CVS and Walgreens announced they ran out of Xanax….

I don’t know about you, but as I was watching the inauguration on TV, for a minute I thought it was a Duck Dynasty reunion….

But one thing is for sure, the next four years will be brought to you by Mark Burnett….Just think — you can now watch Orange is the New Black for the next four years without subscribing to Netflix….

Now that President Obama is gone, I bet Republicans are surprised he didn’t retire to Kenya…..

Trump now has the Nuclear Football. I pray he doesn’t fumble….

I tell ya, there’s one way Donald Trump’s wall will never get built…have them buy it from IKEA….

The good news — thousands participated in the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. The bad news — they all asked for directions….

The way White House press secretary Sean Spicer inflates numbers convinces me he started his career as a Hollywood accountant….

And did you see where the White House website is now promoting Melania Trump’s jewelry line? That’s right. And soon they’ll be booking trips to Russia….

The Army has developed new ammo that can grow plants. They also plan to have gluten free bullets for enemy soldiers with celiac….

Drug kingpin El Chapo was extradited to the U.S. Upon setting foot here, he was quoted as saying, “I’m really going to dig this place”….

Scientists compile extensive list of animals who can fart. And they went to college for this? I haven’t heard anything this dumb since Sarah Palin thought Al Qaeda was a man.

The Monica Lewinsky/Bill Clinton sex scandal is tapped for American Crime Story. It will be a blow-by-blow account….

Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown says he supports Donald Trump. He also said “What concussion?”….

Springsteen tribute “B Street Band” decided not to play at Trump’s inauguration. It got so bad, the inauguration committee couldn’t even get a drunk to do karaoke….

Ex-Yankee, A-Rod is set to host new CNBC reality show Back in the Game. But first he has to pass a drug test….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.