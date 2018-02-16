In the mix: McDonald’s cures baldness, Doritos for ladies and Alice Kramden

According to sources, Donald Trump has stopped regularly reading his daily intelligence reports, instead opting for an oral overview every few days. Otherwise known as storytime….

You know, at this point, the NTSB should investigate the Trump administration due to it being a train wreck….

Did you know, Mike Pence is so homophobic, he does his own prostate exam?….

Nancy Pelosi spoke on the House floor for eight hours. Who does she think she is, Fidel Castro?….

Elon Musk sends Tesla to Mars; picks up Alice Kramden on the way, receives speeding ticket…

What a name, Pyeongchang. Sounds like an Asian doorbell.

False tsunami warning sent to the East Coast, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean. “Hey! Don’t look at us,” says the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency….

And check this out! VP Mike Pence was in attendance. Though he wasn’t sure if he was at the Olympics or an LGBT convention….

Alaska Airlines plane turns back after male passenger strips naked. TSA says he was a mile high….

Doritos is making less crunchy chips for women called “Lady Doritos.” It will be quietly rolled out in the spring….

The good news — A new study says a chemical in McDonald’s fries may cure baldness. The bad news – treatment will leave your brain fried….

Saw The Shape of Water recently. It took 60 years, but the “Creature from the Black Lagoon” finally got laid….

Quincy Jones says the Beatles were “the worst musicians in the world.” He should talk! The last good thing he produced was Rashida Jones….

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions! How do I know? I can smell the ash up here in New York…but I wanna tell you — The day after the Super Bowl, an estimated 14 million people called in sick. And those are just Patriots’ fans….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.