In the mix: Mick Jagger goes under the knife, Adam Sandler triggers bomb threat and National Burrito Day!

When recently talking about immigration, Donald Trump said, “Our country is full.” But you can skip the lines if you purchase a Disney Fastpass….

Just this week, Trump said that noise from windmills cause cancer and that his American-born father was really born in Germany. SNL now threatens to sue Trump for making fun of himself….

The democratic field for president is ever-expanding. Soon, the only democrat not running for president will be Obama.

Economists claim if Donald Trump keeps his promise to shut down the U.S./Mexican border, the U.S. will run out of avocados in three weeks. What millennials call, “End of Times”….

Attorney General William Barr has nothing to worry about. Once he’s out of a job, he can write for Mad Libs….

Bernie Sanders raises over $18 million. One-third will go to his 2020 campaign, and the rest will cover the expense of Mucinex and incontinence supplies….

Secret Service arrest Chinese woman who gained access to Mar-a-Lago while the president played golf. Secret Service became suspicious after realizing there’s never any good Chinese food in Florida….

Talking about Florida, a Florida man was freed from jail recently, then gets arrested moments later. What they call in Florida “The Circle of Life”….

Thursday was National Burrito Day. Or as the maker of Imodium call it “Gold”….

Two Arkansas men took turns shooting each other while wearing bulletproof vests. They were arrested and deported to Florida….

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery this week. Doctors say his arteries were clogged with moss….

Adam Sandler to host SNL for the first time — forcing Homeland Security to issue a bomb threat….

Fans think Ariana Grande may have come out as bisexual. Thanks Pete Davidson!….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.