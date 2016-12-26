In the mix: Mike Pence, Dr. Ben Carson and Fat Tuesday

Twelve people showed up at a “March 4 Trump” rally over the weekend. Or as the president calls it — a sea of humanity….

President Trump gave his first address to Congress last week. Obviously Price Waterhouse handed him the wrong speech….

A lot of people said Donald Trump acted Presidential during his speech to Congress. That’s the problem — it was an act….

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was there. Unfortunately she thought it was an Amway convention….

Did you hear that VP Mike Pence used a private AOL email account for state business as governor. It could have been worse — it could have been Compuserve…..

Of all people, Oprah has hinted at White House run against Trump. I’m for it. Imagine if she won and all the gifts you’d receive on the White House Tour….

Dr. Ben Carson was confirmed as Secretary of HUD. It’s a job he can do in his sleep. And he will….

Amazon says they want to start shipping packages to the moon. Alice Kramden thinks that’s a great idea….

Alabama drive-in theater refuses to book Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” over gay character. But marrying your first cousin is OK….

McDonald’s vows to win back patrons with better burgers — and free Imodium….

O.J. Simpson may be released from prison in October. He says his goal is to resume his search to find Nicole’s killer. But first he needs a mirror….

A new study says listening to happy music — even passively — may boost our inclination to hurt one another. So don’t get on my nerves —I have an iPod and it’s fully loaded with “Happy Days Are Here Again”….

Last Tuesday was “Fat Tuesday.” Which is every day for Chris Christie….

Here’s a thought: If you want to test the waters before marriage, first try giving up sex for Lent….

Did you hear there was a blizzard warning in Hawaii? Snow way!….

Taylor Swift has a new album in the works. She just needs one more breakup to complete it….

Arnold Schwarzenegger quits The Apprentice. He won’t be back…

My wife is not happy. I handed her a birthday card today and when she opened it, it said Emma Stone….

Last Sunday during the Oscars, Faye Dunaway announced the wrong Best Picture Winner. I haven’t seen this much mayhem since I saw an Allstate commercial….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.