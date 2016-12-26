In the mix: Neil Gorsuch, Burger King and Norway

President Trump experienced his first failure when his healthcare package gets pulled due to a lack of GOP votes in Congress. As a result, Amazon moves his book “The Art of the Deal” to the humor section….

During an interview with Time magazine, President Trump declares, “I’m president, and you’re not.” Oh yeah – and your mother wears Army boots….

Trump pretended to drive a truck on the White House lawn – much like he pretends to be president….

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is still hoping for confirmation. Well, Congress certainly doesn’t do bar mitzvahs.…

The U.S. Coast Guard seizes 1.5 tons of cocaine. No wonder they call it the high seas….

U.S. Customs officials seize 40,000 fake condoms. Orgasms just got real….

Kraft’s Heinz brand to lay off workers. 57 at a time….

Arkansas is rushing to execute eight men over 10 days, giving the state its new nickname – “Texas”….

Burger King says it will stop serving abused chickens. LGBT chickens fear they’re next….

Uber suspends self-driving car program after Arizona crash. Police at the scene didn’t know what they were up against, until they asked the driver to step out of the car….

USA Today reports that your smartphone is dirtier than your toilet. Especially if you wipe with the wrong hand….

The United Nations says Norway is the happiest country on Earth. Runner ups were Oz and La La Land….

North Korean missile explodes within seconds of launch. But enough about Kim Jong Un’s sex life….

In Mexico, a bull gores 11-inch horn up matador’s butt. On the bright side, he’ll never need to add fiber to his diet….

UK man electrocuted in bath while charging iPhone. Now he’s only able to make cold calls….

Japan’s oldest porn star retires at 80 after producers tell her they can’t afford her K-Y bill….

Mariah Carey goes braless while shopping at Swarovski; causes thousands of dollars in damage….

Woody Harrelson has given up smoking pot after 30 solid years. Upon hearing this, Willie Nelson said, “I’ve got roach clips older than that”….

Keith Richards once pulled a knife on Donald Trump prior to a Stones 1989 concert. Trump claims the pocket knife was “yuge”….

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey has been found in Mexico. Now to get it back over the wall….

Last week the U.S. played Puerto Rico in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic. U.S. vs Puerto Rico? That’s like Israel playing Florida….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.