In the mix: No Roger Stone goes unturned and a very cold Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

Donald Trump associate Roger Stone was arrested in Florida as part of the Special Counsel probe, proving that old adage — leave no stone unturned….

Trump reaches an agreement with Democrats to open the government. Everything now 50 percent off….

Rudy Giuliani says he’s afraid his epitaph will say he “lied for Trump.” Then added, “I meant that hypothetically”….

Arctic blast to freeze nearly 200 million as Polar Vortex attacks U.S. At this point, it couldn’t get any colder than Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross….

The Doomsday Clock has been moved up to two minutes to midnight. Do we then move it back in the spring?….

Man, upset with slow play, stabs fellow golfer. In all fairness, he did shout “fore!” before he stabbed the victim….

Truck driver wins $298.3 million Powerball jackpot. He went from scratch off to drive off….

Most expensive home sells for $238 million in NYC. And that’s just a studio….

Comedian Patton Oswalt responds to angry tweeter by helping him raise $28K for medical bills. Now that’s what I call Comic Relief….

Lady Gaga makes history by receiving dual Oscar nominations. If she keeps this up, she’ll catch up to Meryl Streep in just 60 years….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.