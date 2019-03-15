In the mix: Oprah’s money, Biden’s age and a female Marvel

Joe Biden is so old, if he becomes president, all state dinners will become early bird specials…

Michael Bloomberg says he will not run for president against Donald Trump. Mainly, because he can’t see over a debate podium…

Today, female super heroes such as Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman are a big deal. That’s nothing. My wife can clean, cook, take care of the kids, and work all in a single bound…

Friday was International Woman’s Day. Unfortunately, it’s only worth 80 percent of International Men’s Day…

Recently, Oprah lost a ton of money with her Weight Watchers stock. In an instant, she went from counting calories to counting her money…

After watching the Michael Jackson documentary Finding Neverland, I’m now convinced that in the song “The Girl Is Mine“ it’s Paul McCartney that won the girl…

Neverland? It was more like Nether Regions…

Starbucks is adding a new drink called the Cloud Macchiato to the menu as a part of a collaboration with singer Ariana Grande. “I’ll have a Cloud Macchiatio.” “What size?” “Duh!’…

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.