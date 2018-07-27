In the mix: Papa John’s, Cat Stevens and Fran Drescher

Donald Trump met with Queen Elizabeth. First thing he said to her: “Where’s your throne? I ate something that disagrees with me”….

After her latest Twitter tirade, I’m convinced Roseanne Barr is running for office….

Now that Scott Pruitt resigned, look for Donald Trump to nominate Allstate’s Mayhem Man as head of the EPA….

Dunkin’ Donuts is releasing a coffee-inspired beer. It will be known as Drunkin’ Donuts…

Massive crowds of anti-Trump protestors came out in force in London. There hasn’t been that many bad teeth in one place since the British stormed the beaches in Normandy….

$225M worth of goods seized from former Malaysian PM’s residences. Authorities suspect he also has that missing Malaysian airliner….

The CEO of Papa John’s was caught using the “N” word. Now, his biggest worry is keeping his business in the black….

Starbucks says they will open a sign language store. KFC once tried, but their problem was having food that’s finger licking good….

J.M. Smucker Co. sells Pillsbury Doughboy. GOP up in arms as it’s the first white man ever to be sold….

Two Louisiana English teachers were arrested for having a threesome with a 16 year old student. His mother had no idea he enjoyed English….

Body found in beer cooler at Atlanta Braves’ ballpark. Cops say they would love to crack open this cold case….

France wins World Cup. Surrenders title immediately….

Singer Cat Stevens turns 70, while Yusuf Islam turns 23….

Barry Gibb was awarded a knighthood by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace recently. Gibb almost didn’t appear due to a severe case of Knight fever….

Fran Drescher hints at revival of The Nanny. That is, until she takes Ambien…..

Richard “Old Man” Harrison from Pawn Stars dies at age 77. He was appraised by an expert as dead….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.