In the mix: Putin, Trump, Ringo and Dennis Rodman

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump met face to face behind closed doors at the G20 summit. When it was over, Trump told the press that they’re just good friends….

When asked what he thought about the G-20, Trump slapped his forehead and said, “I could have had a V8!”….

While overseas the Trumps visited Melania’s birth country of Slovenia — and place of her first porno shoot….

Trump says he is considering a “severe” response to North Korea. When asked what it might be, he proposes keeping Dennis Rodman home….

Almost half of Donald Trump’s Twitter followers appear to be fake or bots. The rest work in the Kremlin….

Seventy percent of millennials believe U.S. student load debt poses bigger threat to U.S. than North Korea. They have a point. Both can wipe you out….

In NY, a groom was arrested over backyard wedding fireworks. When I got married, our fireworks were kept under the covers….

An elderly politician forgot to take his Viagra when having sex. He was charged with erection fraud….

L.A. is having record heat. In fact, it’s so hot, Donatella Versace’s face melted…again.

Last Tuesday was the Fourth of July, the 241st birthday of the United States. This county is so old everyone should get an AARP discount….

Fourth of July means hot dogs and beans. No wonder we have fireworks….

I don’t care how good the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular was. It doesn’t compare to Trump’s Twitter account….

The bad news: American tourist urinating in Cancun lagoon loses arm to crocodile attack. The good news: Third leg spared….

Three men were gored at this year’s running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain. And you thought the Facebook poke was annoying….

Ringo Starr is 77 years old today. Now when he sings “With A Little Help From My Friends” he’s referring to Metamucil and Fiber One….

Kathy Griffin was interviewed by the Secret Service. They warned her to stop playing head games….

Hobby Lobby agrees to forfeit 5,500 ancient artifacts smuggled out of Iraq and pay a hefty fine. Meanwhile, Richard Gere continues to smuggle hamsters across state lines without retribution….

Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested for public drunkenness in Georgia. Like who would know the difference?….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.