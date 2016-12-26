In the mix: Rachel Maddow, Kellyanne Conway and the ‘Shamrock Shake’

McDonald’s Twitter account was hacked and called Donald Trump “disgusting” with “tiny hands.” Tell us something we don’t know….

Trump to cut funding for Meals on Wheels. Elderly up in arms. President tells AARP to “eat me”….

During a photo op, Trump refused to shake German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s hand. But he did try to grab her by the….

Rachel Maddow revealing Trump’s 2005 tax returns was as exciting as Larry King saying “You’re on the air”….

Kellyanne Conway suggests Barack Obama was spying on Trump through a microwave. No wonder Donald has that convection tan….

Poland confirms Minnesota man as Nazi commander. When Trump found out, he said, “What am I, chopped liver?”….

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says the president didn’t mean wiretapping when he accused Barack Obama of wiretapping. He also says the president shouldn’t be taken literally when he gave his oath to defend the constitution….

California plans to open a marijuana gym in San Francisco. It allows you to workout and roll your own yoga mat….

Texas bill would fine men $100 each time they masturbate. Geez! I spend only $50 for a massage and it includes a happy ending….

New York City had a late season winter blizzard. In fact, it was so white outside, I thought I was looking at the GOP….

Charlie Sheen is something else. I hear he booked the red-eye to New York as soon as he got word the city was due to get over a foot of the white stuff….

And after the blizzard, Chris Christie did his part to clear the snow by lying down and doing snow angels on the New Jersey Turnpike….

Last Friday was St. Patrick’s Day. Otherwise known as the original March Madness….

Little do I know! I always thought the “Shamrock Shake” is what horny Irishmen do while looking at the March issue of Playboy….

I got scared during St. Patrick’s Day. I thought I stepped on a Leprechaun and killed him when I went out to lunch. That’s right. Thank God it was only puke…..

Harvey Bushnell, founder of Regal Cinemas, passed away at age 96. Viewings will be held this week in 3D and IMAX….

Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe is freezing her eggs. “Perfect” says Walt Disney — “My sperm is already frozen”….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.