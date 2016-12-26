In the mix: Rand Paul, Robert Blake and WikiLeaks

The head of the EPA told CNBC that carbon dioxide is not the cause of global warming. He got this on good authority from Santa….

President Trump claims Obama ordered the White House to tap his phones. Because beer tastes better right out of the phone….

Ben Carson referred to slaves as “immigrants.” He’s also been lead to believe unicorns are Jewish….

Rand Paul says the GOP healthcare plan won’t pass. Much like drivers in Florida….

WikiLeaks releases documents pertaining to CIA hacking techniques. Ironically, they’re the same techniques used by Amy Schumer….

It’s that time of year already: We have duck season, rabbit season, trout season and bear season. But there’s one season I fear the most: tax season….

NASA scientists to create the coldest place in the universe. A place Walt Disney can call home….

Ford has been experimenting with manufacturing a 3D car. That’s right. And if all goes according to plans, it will be available in IMAX too….

Electronics store Radio Shack files for bankruptcy again. Thanks to my CB radio buddy, or I would never have known….

To avoid having sex, wife poisons her husband’s Lucky Charms. She was arrested and charged with being Coo-Coo for Cocoa Puffs….

In Oklahoma City, a man was caught on camera stealing money from a baby at Wal-Mart. He was arrested and given a very long time-out….

Last Wednesday was International Day Without a Woman. Which is every day for Chaz Bono….

The Statue of Liberty went dark the other night. People of color were excited….

A man with cocaine busting out of his pants was caught at JFK after he attempted to board a plane. He told authorities he was part of the Mile-High Club….

A rhino was poached in a French zoo this week. But the big mystery is — where did they get all that hollandaise sauce?….

A turtle is recovering from surgery after eating coins. It will go down in history as the first operation to pay for itself….

Sunday began Daylight Saving Time. What’s the point of putting our clocks ahead one hour, when Trump just put us 50 years behind?….

Actually, I hate Daylight Saving Time. Every time I push my clock forward, it falls off the shelf….

Jennifer Lopez is dating ex-NY Yankee Alex Rodriquez. I don’t get it. She already has a big ass….

Actor Robert Blake to marry for the third time, 15 years after being accused of killing his wife. If the wedding reception isn’t held at Vitello’s, it should last….

Tim Tebow is playing for the NY Mets today. He’ll disagree with anyone who says he doesn’t have a prayer….

I have one word of advice for everyone: Never rent a car in Ireland. It will drive you to drink…

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.