In the mix: Rex Tillerson, pumpkin spice air freshener and a time traveling man

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson calls the president a “moron.” Trump reportedly responded by saying, “I know I am, but what are you?”….

Rep. Greg Walden tells House committee, “I don’t think we can pass a law that can fix stupid.” But enough about Trump….

Sen. Bob Corker calls the White House “an adult day care center.” He then reminded parents that “they should line up in an orderly fashion when picking up your elected officials”….

Facebook says Russian ads were seen by 10 million people. Or as Trump calls them, comrades.

Donald Trump says “Only one thing will work” with Kim Jong-un. But c’mon — stopping bootleg DVDs from entering North Korea is impossible….

Did you hear about the woman who survived the Las Vegas shooting after her iPhone stops bullet? Talk about a close call….

Earlier in the week, Donald Trump visited Puerto Rico, or as he calls it, the Bronx….

While there, Trump tells Puerto Rico, “You’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack.” So as of today, he’s charging Puerto Ricans a greens fee….

Wyoming man claims he traveled from 2048 to warn of an alien invasion. He was eventually picked up by ICE and sent back in his DeLorean….

McDonald’s night manager allegedly sold crack cocaine along with burgers. Talk about a Happy Meal!…

Pumpkin spice air freshener prompts Baltimore high school to be evacuated. That stinks.

Comic Con hit NYC last week. Really? I guess no one’s ever strolled through Times Square….

Johnny Carson’s former Malibu estate hits the market for $81.5M. Hiyoooo!…

After he was released, O.J. Simpson was interviewed in his car as he stopped at a gas station. He was asked where he was going? He replied, “Disney World”….

Simpson was then seen celebrating freedom with a round of golf. It was like he never stopped playing. That’s right! Seems like nothing could stop him from slicing the ball…..

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.

