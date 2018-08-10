In the mix: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Larry King and ‘AARP Trek’

The Department of Labor says a record 155,965 were employed in July under Trump. Ironically, all day-laborers….

Almond Breeze almond milk recalled. That’s nuts.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she has “at least five more years” on the Supreme Court. “How long is that?” inquires Donald Trump….

Jurassic Park-loving couple have crazy dinosaur-themed wedding. Larry King officiates to lend authenticity….

Oldest evidence for life on land unearthed in South Africa. Larry King disputes claim….

Superintendent accused of defecating on high school track resigns. He claims he had the runs…

Patrick Stewart has a new Star Trek series. It’s called AARP Trek: The Slow Generation….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.