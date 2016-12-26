In the mix: Santa, Richard Marx and The Rockettes 

President Obama grants 78 pre-Christmas pardons. Then mails out 300 million “I’m sorry Hillary lost cards”…

Hillary Clinton is putting her off-time to good use. Today, she was spotted buying a dress….

The Radio City Music Hall Rockettes are set to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration. It will mark the first change in their routine. Instead of their famous high kicks, we’ll now be treated to watching them goose-step….

Trump taps NHL owner for secretary of the Army. That’s one nomination that will be on thin ice….

Ivanka Trump harassed by passenger on a JetBlue flight. She should have flown United. They’re friendly….

I don’t know about you, but I too was hacked by the Russians. He was a mohel from Kiev….

IKEA asks people to stop sleeping in their stores overnight. For some reason they’re totally baffled as to why no one understands their instructions….

Two more Twitter execs leave after they handed in their 140 character resignation….

Amazon has successfully delivered its first customer package by drone. You know, I’m pleasantly surprised how Ben Stein reinvented himself….

Thanks to a lunar eclipse, Wednesday was the darkest night of the past 500 years. That is — unless you don’t count election night….

Singer Richard Marx subdues violent passenger on flight by promising never to sing again….

Kanye West’s medical records breached by hospital staff. Culprits were eventually reprimanded after they stopped laughing….

Justin Bieber indicted in Argentina assault case. It’s the first cat fight ever brought before a judge….

Trump golfs with Tiger Woods. They played nine holes. Both hoping for a ho-in-one….

Well, it’s the day after Christmas, and naturally I went to make a return. But my in-laws wouldn’t take my wife back….

I went to the movies on Christmas. The theater was packed with my fellow Jews. In fact, the audience was so Jewish we had a minyan….

And boy, have times changed! In fact, things have gotten so bad for Santa, he now leaves a gift receipt with each present….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.