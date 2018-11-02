In the mix: Sarah Silverman, keeping ‘up’ with Kanye and $326,000 coffee cups

Happy Halloween! Megyn Kelly out at NBC after blackface comments. Now she has plenty of time to trick or treat with Roseanne….

There was one winner from South Carolina in the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot. When asked what he’s going to do with all that money, he said, “I’m going to Disney World!”….

Air Force admits it spent $326,000 on coffee cups that kept breaking. Apparently, they were using hard water….

The late physicist Stephen Hawking’s most prized possessions are to be auctioned later this month. Up for grabs are his Depends and Speak and Spell….

The McRib Sandwich is back! Makers of Imodium grateful…McDonald’s also announced that it is adding its first new breakfast sandwich in five years. It’s basically a larger McMuffin called “Triple Breakfast Stacks.” I tell ya, that’s McGross….

The newly christened Titanic II will retrace the route of the original ship. Otherwise known as “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea”….

Friday night’s World Series game went on for so long, by the time it ended, the migrant caravan arrived at the border….In fact, it went on so long, the batboy became a man….And to speed up games, MLB will tell players they’re missing Taco Tuesday….Here’s some advice: If your World Series game lasts longer than four hours, call a doctor….

In an interview in Richardson Magazine, Kim Kardashian says she thought she’d never have sex again. There was no need for her to worry. Reportedly, Kanye has no trouble keeping it up with the Kardashians…

New report finds Netflix has over $10 billion in debt. They make MoviePass look like geniuses….

Due to personal issues, Justin Bieber pulls out of charity event. You know, I never thought I’d ever hear the words “pull out” and Justin Bieber in the same sentence….

Comedienne Sarah Silverman says pal Louis C.K. masturbated in front of her, too. Poor Louie. He’s experiencing a stroke of bad luck….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.