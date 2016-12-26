In the mix: Serena Williams, Caitlyn Jenner and 420

Donald Trump presided at his first Easter Egg Roll at the White House. Aides say he was disappointed when he found out they don’t go well with duck sauce….

Trump said, “Buy American. Hire American.” Comprende?….

NORAD reports Russian bombers fly near Alaska for second day. Sarah Palin claims she saw them first….

The U.S. has the “mother of all bombs,” and now Russia reportedly has their own, called the “father of all bombs.” And I thought my family was explosive….

Sarah Palin, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent visited Donald Trump at the White House, touring both the East and West Wing. After their visit, they were escorted out by the Right Wing….

On Saturday, I participated in the March For Science. Man! It was like walking into a convention for shirt pocket protectors….

Did you know, every time Sean Spicer holds a press conference, scary clown sightings spike?…

Queen Elizabeth turned 91 the other day. She’s the only one who can brag they’ve spent more time than being a Queen than Elton John…

The world’s oldest person has died…again…

A married couple are told they are biological twins while at fertility clinic. They were given two choices: divorce or move to Alabama….

Couple sets record with their 200th Carnival cruise sailing. To show their appreciation, the cruise line has given them a lifetime supply of Imodium….

I’m so happy! I paid my taxes on time. But what I don’t get is why they call it a “tax return” if I’m not getting anything back…

Last week was the annual “420” — a celebration of marijuana consumption. Or what Willie Nelson calls “Thursday”.….

Talking about Willie — in honor or 420, did you know he is releasing his own brand of pot called “Willie’s Reserve.” Not only will it get you high, but it will make you forget you owe back taxes.…

Hey — got one for you — what does a cannibal smoke on 420? — a joint…

On 420 last year, I went to the Middle East to get stoned. Came home with a few bumps on my head…..

But I wanna tell you, the one thing I can assure you is – this country’s gone to pot….

Tennis star Serena Williams announces she’s pregnant. No longer is she unseeded….

Tiger Woods has had yet another back surgery. He hopes one day to have more divots on the golf course than in his back….

Caitlyn Jenner admits she misses Bruce. That is, until she unzips her fly….

Elvis Presley’s former Memphis home damaged by fire. Fire marshals have narrowed down the cause to either faulty wiring or a hunk of burning love….

Parade magazine estimates Amy Schumer brought in $17 million dollars last year. And I thought she only stole jokes….

