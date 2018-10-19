In the mix: Stormy Daniels Halloween costume, Ariana Grande breaks up and Amazon ‘R’ Us

At a rally, President Trump praised Confederate General Robert E. Lee. I tell ya, this administration has gone south….

In Florida, a man was caught on surveillance crashing a Lamborghini into a Ford, then fleeing in a Mercedes-Benz. Cops did catch up with him, hiding in a Yugo….

The state of Washington has banned the death penalty. Well, that kills that….

A woman was kicked off a Frontier Airlines flight for bringing a squirrel on as an emotional support animal. Frontier explains they have a policy of not serving nuts….

Walmart teams up with MGM to create content for Netflix alternative Vudu. In a press release, they insure investors it won’t be a piece of dudu….

Snapchat is reportedly running out of money. Seems at this point, only your pictures last longer….

A study reveals that octopuses get very friendly when they’re on ecstasy. They were also found to have a strong desire to attend music festivals….

Toys “R” Us is making a comeback. It’s now known as Amazon.com….

Singer Ariana Grande and comedian Pete Davidson have ended their engagement over the weekend. The Weeknd says, “Why drag my name in the mud?”….

Reportedly, TMZ now possesses a tape of Christopher Columbus saying, “Grab ‘em by the teepee”….

For Halloween, you can now purchase a racy Stormy Daniels costume. Mushroom not included….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.