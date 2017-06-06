In the mix: Taylor Swift, Bed Bath & Beyond and Fox News

Israel moves ahead on underground wall around Gaza. Mexico says they won’t pay for this either…

Donald Trump says North Korea faces “fire and fury. You know, like that old James Taylor song”….

It’s reported that North Korea has miniaturized nuclear warheads….

Astrologers warn upcoming solar eclipse could spell disaster for Trump. Trump’s not worried. He can’t spell…

A 100-year-old fruitcake was recently discovered in Antarctica. What he was doing there is a mystery….

Bed Bath and Beyond plans to cut nearly 1,000 jobs. Employees found out when they were given pink slips worth 20 percent off….

Dallas doctor finds the root of balding and graying hair. Otherwise known as marriage….

Today is International Left-Handers Day. Makes us righties feel so left out….

New poll reveals China is the most optimistic country in the world. Though due to MSG, also the most sleepy…

Tiger Woods is reportedly no longer the richest golfer in the world. He’s fallen to second place, behind Donald Trump….

Singer Sinead O’Connor was recently found living in a motel in New Jersey. Because Nothing Compares to Motel 6….

Nick Jonas set to play Carnival Cruise ships this fall. Nick Jonas? That’s just another word for norovirus….

Bill Murray sees Groundhog Day on Broadway for the first time. Or so he says….

The NY Yankees will have names on the back of their jerseys for the first time ever. Smart move. I never know who is what number? Oh wait. He’s on first….

Not only do we have narrated books from Amazon called Audible, but now they’re offering Audible For Dogs. It will offer such titles as “Fetch.” “Rollover,” and “Sick ‘Em”….

Taylor Swift testifies that being groped was “horrifying and shocking.” When the prosecutor inquired, “In what way?” she replied, “Like Trump’s inauguration”….

This week in 1966, John Lennon apologized for saying the Beatles were “Bigger than Jesus.” When asked his opinion of the Beatles, Jesus said, “Guitar groups are on their way out”….

Fox News is thinking about changing its name to accurately reflect its core values. Unfortunately, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! is taken….

Just came back from eating at a North Korean restaurant. It was a weird experience. When I ordered the “Kim Jong-Un” the waiter went ballistic….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.