In the mix: The Three Wise Men, The Three Stooges and Ted Danson in blackface???

President Trump flips coin before Army-Navy game, yet found nothing flips easier than Michael Cohen….

Trump picks former Fox News anchor Heather Nauert for UN ambassador. If she doesn’t get confirmed by the Senate, Trump says his second choice is the late Hugh Hefner’s girlfriend, Holly Madison….

Mike Bloomberg says he may sell his media company if he runs for president. You know, just a thought, but unless he picks Kevin Hart as his running mate, anyone standing next to him will look awkward….

It was raining again in L.A. — which meant residents would be moving whether they intend to or not….

In fact, there’s so much water, Meals on Wheels is now known as Meals on Deck….

A civil rights group in Neway go, MI is calling for the removal of the Three Wise Men statue. In fact, they plan to replace it with a standee of The Three Stooges to see if anyone notices….

Recreational marijuana is officially legal in Michigan. When wasn’t it recreational?….

China is set to launch an historic mission to the moon’s far side. If all goes well, astronauts on board the ISS can start ordering take-out….

Kirk Douglas is 102 today. He still can remember the night Larry King babysat him….

Kevin Hart steps down as Oscar host. I hope they’re short steps….

A Charlie Brown Christmas returns to TV. Unfortunately,thanks to the pc police, they will only broadcast the opening and closing credits….

Megyn Kelly is now free to work for other news outlets after NBC exit. She’s got as good chance of working as Ted Danson has doing black faceon BET….

The good news: Tumblr says they will ban all adult content. The bad news: no more Tumblr…..

Bruce Springsteen, a lifelong democrat, predicts Donald Trump will win in 2020. Ironically, it makes Trump sound like he was born to run….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.