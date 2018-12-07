In the mix: The ‘Women’s Bible,’ Trump’s taxes and didVincent van Gogh’s brother have two ears?

Mom accuses Southwest Airlines employee of publicly mocking her 5-year-old’s name, Abcde. She says airline should mind their P’s and Q’s….

Did you know Lady Gaga almost joined the band Goo Goo Dolls? That’s right! But she copped out when she realized she’d be known as Goo Goo Gaga.

A 6.6. magnitude earthquake rocked Alaska. It was the first time Sarah Palin felt the earth move under her feet since John McCain chose her as his running mate….

A recently discovered photo thought to be of Vincent van Gogh turns out to be his brother. They came to the conclusion after realizing he had two ears….

High-tech search company claims to have found Atlantis. Unfortunately, it’s in a hard to reach place – like Donald Trump’s taxes….

A year ago this month, Paris opened its first nude restaurant — where salads come without dressing. And so do the customers….

Theologians in France have published a “Women’s Bible.” Naturally, it comes with directions….

Alibaba founder Jack Ma is a member of the Communist Party. He was caught red handed….

Reports circulate that ex-NY Yankee and current Seattle Mariner 2nd baseman Robinson Cano is close to being traded to the NY Mets. I don’t know why he’d allow himself to be traded? The only difference between the Mets and the Mariners is New York has a warmer cellar….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.