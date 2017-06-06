In the mix: Tiger Woods, Kathy Griffin and ‘covfefe’

Donald Trump tweeted the word “covfefe” earlier this week. Even John Travola was lost….

Sean Spicer says a “small group of people” know what Trump’s “covfefe” tweet meant. But reporters weren’t given access to them at Bellevue….

U.S. announces its pulling out of the Paris climate accord. Just great. Now, thanks to Donald Trump, this country is going backwards faster than a moonwalk by Michael Jackson….

I tell ya, the only other people who pull out more often than Trump are porn stars….

Actually, Trump is so out of touch — he originally thought the Paris Accord is made by Honda….

Donald Trump said “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.” He may not do drugs, but I think “covfefe” is having an effect on him….

Comedienne Kathy Griffin held a press conference on Friday. That’s OK; Sean Spicer’s already doing stand-up….

Since the oceans are going to rise thanks to Trump, I bequeath my house to my daughter since she always wanted beach front property….

Did you know Queen Elizabeth has been on the throne for 64 years? By now you’d think someone would have offered her a laxative….

Utah declares that marriage to a laptop is not constitutionally protected. But they’ll look the other way if it’s to multiple devices….

Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI. The PGA also has a warrant out for his arrest for calling himself a golfer….

Poor Tiger — at this point, the only hole in one he will have is when he drives his car into a sinkhole….

CNN fired Kathy Griffin from the annual New Year’s Eve program. Ironically, they cut her off….

Good going Kathy Griffin. You’ve now ruined your own covfefe….

Some people equate Kathy Griffin with Joan Rivers. That’s like saying Lender’s Bagels are real….

Singer Taylor Swift spotted with rumored new boyfriend. Or as fans call him, her next single….

Clint Eastwood turned 87 years. He was so excited when his chair wished him a Happy Birthday….

Barbie is getting old; she turned 52. I hear she’s considering plastic surgery….

Mr. Met, the team mascot was fired for giving fan the finger. Not to worry. He was immediately hired by the Trump administration….

Recently, I watched the Indy 500. It makes me dizzy. I tell ya, if I really want to watch a car go around in circles all I have to do is let my wife drive without a GPS….

Did you hear that Scott Pelley was axed from CBS Evening News. Kathy Griffin apologizes….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.