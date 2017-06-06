In the mix: Tom Jones, Sean Spicer and Cher’s face

Donald Trump says he doesn’t have tape of conversations with Comey. Blames it on Rose Mary Woods….

Trump also wants to put solar panels on border wall to help pay for it. Yeah, right. I mean how else are they going to be able to light up all those “Trump Tower and Wall” signs….

The Supreme Court ruled that trademarks considered derogatory to be protected by the First Amendment. Relieved are the Washington Redskins who are pleased to find the court isn’t made up of Indian givers….

White House refuses to let press conferences be broadcast live. Now the only way you can see Sean Spicer sweat is from a TV sketch artist….

Thursday was “No Panty Day.” Which means there’s a Tom Jones show somewhere….

Southern California is suffering from a severe heat-wave. In fact, it’s so hot in Los Angeles, Cher’s face melted….

The LP or “long playing record” turns 69. Really? I thought it was only 33 1/3….

The NY Mets are something else. They are so desperate, they sent scouts to Old Timer’s Day at Yankee Stadium….

Trove of Nazi artifacts found hidden behind secret door in Argentina. But what’s more remarkable is that it’s Steve Bannon’s vacation home….

China’s notorious dog meat festival opened this week. Pets welcome….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.