In the mix: Winter Olympics, Chevy Chase in road rage incident and plumbers’ saggy pants

The Winter Olympics has come to an end. One of the highlights was the USA’s curling team won gold. It was a clean sweep….

Curling has become so successful at the Olympics, officials are now giving serious consideration to adding the sport of paint drying….

Did you hear NBC cut into Olympics broadcast in L.A. to go to a car chase? Unfortunately, the driver crashed and doesn’t qualify for the medal round….

A Canadian skier was arrested at the Olympics for stealing a car. As far as he is concerned, the only thing going downhill is his career…

Mexico’s president cancels trip to U.S. after tense call with Donald Trump. Apparently, there’s a wall between them….

Donald Trump is set to impose new sanctions on North Korea. What could be left? Oh right — “No soup for you!”….

North Korea says they are willing to talk with the U.S. Apparently they’ve been blocked from tweeting….

Donald Trump isn’t the brightest. He thinks CPAC is for sleep apnea….

Video of man sawing gun in half goes viral. Wife asks for a restraining order….

Soon you’ll be able to print your own 3D clothing. I imagine it gives you the same effect as seeing Dolly Parton in person….

A proposed bill in South Carolina would ban saggy pants. Plumbers complain they’d need new wardrobe….

A new study claims alcohol more important than exercise for living past 90. I’ll drink to that….

KFC chicken shortage hits UK. That’s OK. They have a shortage of teeth…

Chevy Chase was involved in a road rage incident in New York. He scolded the driver saying: “Do you know who I am? I am Chevy Chase and you’re not!”….

MLB changes rules to speed up game. I wouldn’t say baseball is excruciatingly slow, but watching paint dry gives it a run for its money….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.