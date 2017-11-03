In the mix: Zombie Frappuccino, Justin Timberlake and Albert Einstein

It was so hot in L.A. last week that to cool down, people were standing next to Harvey Weinstein’s career….

Donald Trump is reportedly spending $1.75 million on White House redecorations. And that’s just on Melania’s plastic surgery….

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he is willing to travel to North Korea for the Trump administration. He says he doesn’t mind working for peanuts….

North Korea calls President Trump a “lunatic.” Tell us something we don’t know….

Bill O’Reilly has written a new book? It’s called ‘Killing My Own Career’…

The bad news — North Korea threatens to nuke the Pacific. The good news — it will ensure them hot water for the winter….

The U.S. Air Force says it’s preparing its B-52 bombers for 24-hour alert status. They promise to deliver in under 30 minutes or your pizza is free….

Protester arrested after throwing mini Russian flags at Donald Trump. When asked why she did this, Hillary Clinton shrugged her shoulders and said “I dunno? It just felt good. Really good”….

Poor Hillary! Home drinking wine, taking walks in the Chappaqua woods and writing books. Makes me wish I lost an election….

Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos on Nov. 1 — which is the best news the makers of Imodium have heard in a long time….

Did you hear about the man who choked a woman for changing an iPad password? When cops inquired as to what happened, she was speechless….

Starbucks launches a Zombie Frappuccino. Food experts say it’s excellent if paired with the right brains….

Man in Canada gets a ticket after singing loudly while driving. He has to pay $117. And that’s just the royalties….

In Jerusalem, a note that Albert Einstein wrote describing his theory on happy living has sold at auction for $1.56 million. His note about the meaning of life was never completed due to death….

Catalonia declares independence from Spain after realizing Generalissimo Francisco Franco is still dead….

The NFL announced Justin Timberlake will perform solo at the next Super Bowl Halftime Show. So I guess we only get to see his nipple this time….

Joe Girardi let go as manager of the NY Yankees. Insiders say it’s because after all these years, he never learned to say “Da Bronx”….

Houston Astros Yuli Gurriel gets five game suspension for racist gesture aimed at Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish. Yuli claims press is putting a slant on this story….

Amazon Key is a new service that lets couriers unlock your front door. Of course, if anything is stolen they’ll be the Prime suspect….

Twitter bans Russia Today and Sputnik from advertising on its service. Doesn’t matter — they still use Donald Trump’s account….

Howie Fox resides in New York, though his mind can often be found in the gutter. He writes for comedians when not kvetching. He can be reached at hwbfx@yahoo.com.

