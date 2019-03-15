IN THE SPOTLIGHT The many hats of Kat Kramer

Kat Kramer has a lot on her plate, but that’s not unusual as this singer/actress/writer/producer is always on the move. This month is especially exciting for her. Two films in which she stars are making their Hollywood debut at the Golden State Film Festival, held at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Turnover, a dramedy that deals with diversity (and food!) plays at 7:30pm on Sunday, March 24, and Fate’s Shadow, about reincarnation, in which Kramer’s real life mom, Karen Sharpe-Kramer, plays her mother, screens Monday, March 25 at 2pm. Both films were written, directed and produced by women. Turnover recently brought home two awards from the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema—“Best Family Film” and the “Audience Award.” Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Also this month, the Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival is celebrating its 26th anniversary on Friday, March 22 through Sunday, March 24 at Theatre 68 located at 5112 Lankershim Blvd. in NoHo. Kramer is on the advisory board. On March 24 at 3pm, she will cohost the festivities with Oscar nominee Margaret Avery (The Color Purple). The theme is “Family, Food and Freedom.” (Hmmm, food again?)

March is Women’s History Month and 10 years ago “Kat Kramer’s Films That Change The World” was launched with Yentl, which focused on women’s equality. Each film included in the series has had tremendous social impact, such as Teach Your Children Well, a documentary about bullying, particularly against LGBT children. This year’s subject is “#SHEroes for Change” which showcases films made by women.

Kramer also co-stars in the film Mother’s Day Memories about the effect of Alzheimer’s on families and the web series Child of the ‘70s. Her solo show, My Duet with Mick, is a whimsical Oz-like quest to get Mick Jagger to sing a duet with her. Originally shown at the Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival in 2014, she is currently revamping it for 2020 to reflect women’s empowerment.

Visit KatharineKramer.com and KatKramersFilmsThatChangeTheWorld.com to learn more.