Innovative Luminario Ballet will leave you ‘Breathless’

Reflective, thought-provoking dance troupe at El Portal Theatre in NoHo Fri., March 9 – Sun., March 11

Luminario Ballet, a professional, contemporary ballet and aerial dance company (think Cirque du Soleil plus) will be presenting Breathless at North Hollywood’s El Portal Theatre March 9-11.

Established in 2009 with the assistance of the Charles Evans Foundation of New York, the company boasts some of the most spectacular dancers and choreographers in the field. Artistic director Judith FLEX Helle is an award winning dancer and choreographer herself, with innumerable credits.

Breathless consists of four ballets, each designed to make the audience reflect. “Through art comes understanding,” says Helle. “Listen to My Heart,” focuses on love and marriage, whereas “If the Walls Could Scream” draws the audience into a battle between the sexes.

The segment “Trails” is a thought-provoking insight into climate change, what is happening to our planet, augmented by real images from NASA, accompanied by live music by Philip Glass. The fourth ballet, “The Last Supper,” follows three misfits, Jesus, Mary and Judas to Coachella, and is a sing-along rock ballet with music by Nirvana, Radiohead and Weezer. All four provide a platform for audience awareness.

Spoken word artist Jonathan Rios opens some of the pieces with rhyming hip-hop cadence, which is nevertheless deeply moving. Guest star Dreya Weber presents a work in progress, Witch Piece, chronicling the experiences of her ancestors during the Dark Ages in Germany who were burned at the stake. Jamal Story has appeared on Broadway in The Color Purple, toured with Cher and Madonna and has been a member of several prestigious dance troupes.

Among other A-list collaborations, Luminario Ballet has worked with the LA Philharmonic in 2010 and the head choreographer of Cirque du Soleil, Debra Lynne Brown, who choreographed a piece in 2013.

Breathless is 95 minutes of emotional dance, with an undercurrent of female empowerment, incorporating diverse techniques, from symphonic ballets, to aerial and contemporary styles.

Breathless will leave you breathless…

Luminario Ballet’s “Breathless” is on stage Friday and Saturday, March 9 and 10 at 8pm and Sunday, March 11 at 3pm at El Portal Theatre located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood’s NoHo Arts District. Visit LuminarioBallet.org and get $5 advance purchase tickets before Friday, March 2 with the code: BREATHLESS.