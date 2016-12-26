It’s a ‘laugh-in’ as Pacific Pioneer Broadcasters honor George Schlatter

During the love-in era of the ’60s, prolific TV producer and director George Schlatter created “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In.” It was a revolutionary sketch comedy that united America with laughter.

For that pioneering program along with other impressive accomplishments, the Pacific Pioneer Broadcasters honored Schlatter on February 22nd.

PPB president Alan Perris presented the Art Gilmore Career Achievement Award and reminded everyone, “George has had three groundbreaking shows—Laugh-In, Real People and a 15-year run with the American Comedy Awards specials.” Hilarity followed for all those attending the entertaining luncheon at the Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City. The dais was filled with Jo Anne Worley, Sarah Purcell, Bruce Vilanch, Fred Willard and Tony Danza telling rib-tickling stories about their lovable pal George.

“Some of their comments need rebuttal,” Schlatter said when he finally got the microphone. He corrected the person who said he got his start as a bouncer at the Sunset Strip nightclub Ciro’s. “My wife Jolene doesn’t like hearing that, so I now say I was an executive in charge of emergency departures,” said the man who was born in Alabama and raised in Missouri. He moved to Los Angeles to attend Pepperdine University before meeting the comedy team of Dan Rowan and Dick Martin when he managed Ciro’s.

A source of pride for George is discovering new talent and launching careers, as he did with Goldie Hawn and Lily Tomlin, and the rest of the incredible Laugh-In ensemble. An indispensable member of that team, Jo Anne Worley recalled Schlatter’s glee at hoodwinking the NBC censors, like when he had Jo Anne sing “The Things We Did Last Summer” in a maternity gown to rile the network.

Schlatter also produced Real People, perhaps the first reality show that offered a comedic look at unique folks across the U.S. Among the co-hosts were Sarah Purcell and Fred Willard who had a knack for interviewing crazy people. George said, “There was a guy with a perpetual motion machine, but it didn’t work, and a lady with a spaceship that didn’t go anywhere. Fred was always so gentle with these eccentric people.” Purcell surprised the PPB crowd with her potty-mouth explaining a memo George wrote stressing that foul language is no substitute for good writing. Amen!

Tony Danza (Who’s the Boss, Taxi) said, “A lot of the highlights of my life are because of George. He put me in Muhammad Ali’s 50th birthday special, Sammy Davis Jr.’s 60th anniversary in show business, and Sinatra’s celebration. They were among the greatest nights of my life to be around the people I grew up worshiping.”

Bruce Vilanch, who is enjoying a 40-year roll as a comedy writer, had the PPB crowd roaring as he mentioned he was wearing something from the Ivanka Trump collection, “I found it in a dumpster behind Nordstrom’s.” Then he sort of got serious when he praised George for being the first producer to pull together AIDS fundraising specials with top talent supporting the cause.

Unable to attend, there were taped messages from friends Mary Hart, Ruth Buzzi and “Super Dave” Bob Einstein.

It was noted that Schlatter has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He and his wife Jolene have two daughters, Andrea and Maria, and George is presently working with an author to write his memoir while continuing to produce shows for television.

Also at the luncheon, the PPB’s Diamond Circle Award was given to Dee Baker, presented by past president Chuck Street who acknowledged Baker’s significant contribution to broadcasting as a producer who did memorable TV specials around the world. Street, noted Baker, started life on a small Iowa farm, and danced on the State Fair circuit. But his life’s journey took him to Hollywood and then dancing in top Las Vegas shows. Later he turned to TV productions working with Dick Clark and Bob Banner. Dee became skilled at producing location specials working with Olympic ice skaters Peggy Fleming and Dorothy Hamel. He also served as associate producer for TV specials hosted by Cher, Perry Como, Donnie & Marie, to mention a few, during his 50 years in broadcasting.

