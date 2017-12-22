It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas – ‘The Magical Christmas Caroling Truck’ is almost here

By Lisa Bianconi, courtesy

of NoHoArtsDistrict.com

If you live in North Hollywood, you probably already know about the Magical Christmas Caroling Truck. If you don’t, now is the time to get to know this NoHo/Toluca Lake tradition.

Every year since 1984 on Christmas Eve, a 62-foot tractor-trailer, adorned with magnificent Christmas scenes and thousands of sparkling lights, spreads Yuletide cheer in the neighboring east Valley communities. More than 200 singers and dancers, accompanied by a 20,000-watt sound system, serenade local residents with Christmas carols. This North Hollywood tradition is done out of love of the holiday and by donations.

Once the Magical Christmas Caroling Truck is in NoHo or your neighborhood, you can tune into the music at FM 88.3 and listen in. If you live in the route area, come out on Christmas Eve and join in. If you don’t live on the route, print out the map of approximate locations and times, pack up the family in the car and join in. It is very easy to find The Caroling Truck, just roll down your car window and listen.

Christmas Eve, Sunday, De-cember 24, 4:30pm to 11pm, rain or shine. Visit ChristmasCar-oling.org/map.htm to see route map. Visit NoHo Arts District on Facebook and Instagram: @nohoartsdistrict.

