‘Jazz Del Corazon’ is music with a heart

Singer Jackie Gibson gives back with Brill Building Bash in Studio City

It was a magical evening upstairs at Vitello’s last Saturday. The stage was filled with talented musicians who sang and played their hearts out. Hosted by the lovely Jackie Gibson, the show’s theme was the Brill Building Bash, and the songs performed were written and produced by the artists who began their careers there.

The Brill Building in New York City was home to songwriters, music publishers, record companies, promoters and more; a “one-stop-shopping” for the music industry. Although built in 1931, its heyday was the early ‘60s, when producers Don Kirshner and Phil Spector were making their marks. Songwriting teams like Carole King and Gerry Goffin and Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann collaborated there. Girl groups and teen idols were the specialty of the house. So many unforgettable tunes emerged from those walls, that there is now a genre of music called the Brill Building Sound.

So of course the songs were oldies from the ‘60s, and the audience knew them all. You don’t have to be a Boomer to know these tunes; by now they are classics. Much of the fun came from the background tidbits Jackie let us in on about the songs she and her troupe performed. A special treat was her girl group “The Aquanets,” Jackie’s answer to “The Chiffons.”

But there is another reason for Jackie to sing. Her non-profit group “Jazz Del Corazon” aids musicians who might be experiencing hardship. This is music with a purpose. Many of the musicians that evening have been affected by cancer in some way. Last August, her organization hosted “Jazz vs. Cancer,” an event for the City of Hope.

She believes strongly in the power of healing through music, and is working to get funding for a music program for the school where she teaches.

