Jefferson Starship play Burbank Sat. July 29 at Starlight Bowl

Current line-up descended from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and 2016 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Jefferson Airplane

The members of Jefferson Starship past and present have been exploring the mysteries of music for more than 1,000 collective years. Give or take. But who’s counting?

Jefferson Airplane founding member Paul Kantner created Jefferson Starship with that collective spirit in mind and carried it with him throughout his life.

Kantner knew that combining powerful creative forces, personalities and talents could create something far greater than the sum of its parts. Between 1974 and 1984, Jefferson Starship released eight gold and platinum selling albums, 20 hit singles, sold out concerts worldwide and lived out legendary rock and roll escapades.

Today’s Jefferson Starship remains dedicated to breathing new life into the living catalog of the Jefferson legacy, going to the edge, pushing the sonic boundaries and staying true to the original spirit of the music, on and off stage.

Times have changed, but the music remains as relevant as ever. Massive hits like “White Rabbit,” “Somebody to Love,” “Volunteers,” and “We Built This City” continue to reverberate in pop culture today through films, TV, commercials and heavy rotation on classic rock radio. The David Freiberg-penned “Jane” is the theme song for the hit Netflix series Wet, Hot American Summer.

While maintaining a worldwide touring schedule, Jefferson Starship played a series of concerts for Helping Hospitalized Veterans in 2014-15, and was subsequently awarded a Certificate of Appreciation from the US Department of Defense.

Since Kantner’s passing in early 2016, original lead singer Grace Slick, who retired from singing in the ‘90s, has come forward to offer her encouragement and support for the band’s continuation.

Slick gave current Starship vocalist Cathy Richardson the royal nod, inviting her to sing in Slick’s place with Jefferson Airplane when they received their Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys recently.

Visit StarlightBowl.com for tickets and information.