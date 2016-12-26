Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville launch at CityWalk a Parrothead’s delight

Parrotheads flocked to Universal CityWalk on March 30th for the grand opening of Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, with the added lure of a rockin’ feel-good concert by Buffett himself.

It was a blast with Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band going through a litany of his greatest hits with the Parrotheads (nickname for Buffett fans sporting colorful aloha shirts) turning it into a sing-along.

It was a party atmosphere, and Buffett told the crowd that’s the point of his Margaritaville restaurants. The spirited new venue creates a state of mind with its seaside retreat ambiance putting everyone into a relaxing mood to chill and enjoy a visit to Universal CityWalk.

The official opening of Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville was complete with hundreds of Parrotheads (nickname for Buffet fans), Universal Studios Hollywood officials, media and other VIPs joining in the celebration. It was casual attire for all, but especially Jimmy who stepped onto the stage wearing an Aloha shirt and shorts, with bare feet bouncing to the beats.

His greatest hits were all here: “Margaritaville,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” “Son of a Son of a Sailor,” “Brown Eye Girl,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and many more including the duet “5 O’Clock Somewhere” (the event started at 5 pm.) And references to the songs were all around the restaurant.

Universal CityWalk’s Margaritaville has an atmosphere that invites guests to escape their everyday predicaments as they dine in a casual environment amid palm trees, thatched enclaves, island music and surfboard tables. They offer hand-crafted cocktails, live music and entertainment and signature dishes such as LandShark Lager Fish & Chips, Jimmy’s Jammin’ Jambalaya, Volcano Nachos or a yummy Cheeseburger in Paradise. The huge 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar is showcased at the center of the restaurant and has a selection of specialty drinks, including the “5 O’Clock Somewhere” boat drink and the “Who’s to Blame Margarita.”

The CityWalk venue marks the debut of the first-ever Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville restaurant in California. There are about 30 of them in the U.S., Mexico, Caribbean and on board Norwegian cruise ships.

Singer, songwriter, best-selling author and creator of the fun restaurants, Buffett reported, “I walked onto the site of CityWalk when it was still under construction, and my first thought was ‘I want a Margaritaville here.’ Thanks to the great folks at Universal, we made it. It’s great to play at the opening and I look forward to visiting regularly on my journeys to the West Coast. Fins Up!”

The constant development of Universal CityWalk makes it one of the most entertaining centers in Los Angeles. Karen Irwin, President and COO, Universal Studios Hollywood, said, “Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville is a perfect complement to Universal CityWalk. With its inviting tropical vibe, incredible selection of Margaritas and signature dishes, Margaritaville offers another exceptional dining experience at CityWalk that everyone can enjoy.”

For over 20 years, Universal CityWalk has continued to build on its foundation of providing memorable entertainment experiences. With a series of dramatic enhancements currently underway, from new restaurants, shopping experiences and visually aesthetic design features to its multi-million dollar Universal Cinema renovation, the spotlight shines brightly on CityWalk as it continues to boost the wonderful destination.

