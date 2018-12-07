John Burroughs High School Vocal and Instrumental Music Associations partner to present annual ‘Holiday Spectacular’ concert Dec. 7, 8 & 9

‘From: All of us, To: All of you’ features over 400 students onstage and behind-the-scenes

What better way to get into the spirit of the season than a concert filled with wonderful arrangements of favorite melodies featuring beautiful voices, regal brass, graceful wind instruments and booming percussion?

This is the holiday treat that awaits audiences when the John Burroughs High School Vocal Music and Instrumental Music Associations present their annual Holiday Spectacular concert, From: All of us, To: All of you, featuring over 400 students onstage and behind-the-scenes on the following dates:

Friday, December 7, 7pm

Saturday, December 8, 7pm

Sunday, December 9, 2pm

The concert celebrates the performing arts programs at John Burroughs and promises to leave spectators filled with joy and amazement at the talent of these youthful performers.

This year’s show will feature the school’s four choirs: Powerhouse, Sound Sensations, Sound Waves and Decibelles, along with the Wind Ensemble, Symphonic and Concert Bands, the JBHS Jazz Ensemble and selected instrumental and vocal solos. In keeping with choir tradition, the concert’s grand finale will feature a special rendition of “Silent Night” with alumni in attendance at each show invited up onstage to take part.

John Burroughs High School Vocal and Instrumental Music Associations present “Holiday Spectacular —From: All of us, To: All of you” in the Burroughs High School Auditorium on December 7, 8 and 9. Tickets can be purchased online at jbhsvma.com or jbhsima.org and range from $15 for adults to $10 for students and seniors.Reserved seating is also available for $25. John Burroughs High School Auditorium is located at 1920 W Clark Ave. in Burbank.