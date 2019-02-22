John Burroughs High Vocal Music Association Presents ‘Pop Show 40: Change the World’ in Burbank Feb. 22, 23 & 24

The John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association is set to celebrate 40 years of high power performances with Pop Show 40: Change the World, showcasing the VMA’s long standing tradition of excellence with singing, dancing, dazzling costumes and eye-catching sets from the nationally acclaimed, award-winning Powerhouse and Sound Sensations advanced competition choirs, as well as the intermediate Decibelles and Sound Waves competition choirs and perennial fan-favorite “Men At Work.”

The evening will also feature a cappella groups, dance ensemble, small groups, plus duos and soloists performing music and choreography they have chosen themselves.

The Vocal Music Association features over 200 students participating in the performances. Pop Show is your first chance to see this year’s exciting contributions to the show choir world and to celebrate 40 years of excellence in presenting performing arts to our community.

Performances are:

Friday, February 22 at 7pm

Saturday, February 23 at 2pm and 7pm

Sunday, February 24 at 2pm

“Pop Show 40: Change the World” takes place at John Burroughs High School Auditorium located at 1920 W Clark Ave. in Burbank. General Admission is $20; $15 for students and seniors. Reserved seats are $30. Visit JBHSVMA.com for tickets.