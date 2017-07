The Grammy Museum exhibit of Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, actor, activist and humanitarian John Denver “Rhymes & Reasons: The Music of John Denver” ends this Sunday, July 30.

Located on the Museum’s fourth floor, the exhibit chronicles Denver’s life, philanthropy and creative inspirations through unique artifacts from the private collection of the John Denver estate.

Hours are 10am-6:30pm. The Grammy Museum is located at 800 W. Olympic Bl. in downtown L.A.