JohnHart redefines real estate with efficiency and quality of service

By Laura Voeth

JohnHart Real Estate is a relatively new company in the area, but is growing rapidly.

Established in 2013, the business has boomed, largely due to its credo: ethics, integrity and passion. The founder’s sole purpose was to “redefine real estate” and to fill a void in the industry. By combining efficiency and quality of service, JohnHart has succeeded in filling that void.

Each agent has a team to assist in time and energy consuming areas such as paperwork, legal matters and so on, which enables the agent to focus on the specific needs of the client. These agents are well-respected professionals who exemplify the company’s principles.

Brandon Ceglia is the personification of the core values for which JohnHart Real Estate strives to achieve. His belief is that the client is the priority and that truth is essential, even if it costs a sale. He has been in the business since 2010, and is quite familiar with the San Fernando Valley area. Over the years, he has won many real estate awards, proving his expertise. He has worked with other companies, but believes that JohnHart Real Estate is the best fit for him, and he is proud to be a part of this distinguished team.

One of the projects of which he is most proud is located in the Sherman Oaks West neighborhood. He has been attached to this property since its inception, having worked closely with the developer. It is a stunning four bedroom, five bathroom home, enhanced by custom eight foot doors, a sparkling pool and even a home elevator by Oddesey. The kitchen is outfitted with all Viking appliances, and the exterior doors and windows are by Fleetwood. The home is an entertainer’s dream, with its spacious rooms and outdoor gathering spots.

JohnHart Real Estate has offices in several locations, including Glendale, Sherman Oaks, La Cañada, Valencia and Burbank. You can reach Brandon Ceglia at the Sherman Oaks office at (818) 246-1099. Visit BrandonCeglia.com to view more pictures of the dream house.