Jose Iturbi Foundation’s Hollywood Bowl event was a classic

On the evening of July 12, Donelle Dadigan, president and founder of The Hollywood Museum and goddaughter of conductor/pianist Jose Iturbi, hosted a lovely pre-concert dinner at the Hollywood Bowl for about 80-90 invited guests. After dinner, guests were treated to a performance of the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, featuring pianist Behzod Abduraimov performing Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor.”

Rounding out the night, the L.A. Phil presented Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” The evening was sponsored by the Jose Iturbi Foundation, living up to their mission of popularizing classical music…one note at a time!

One surprise: rapper Snoop Dogg and wife sitting one row behind me. And yes, he was very friendly when I said hello.