Friday, August 24
The Tolucan Times
Jose Iturbi Foundation’s Hollywood Bowl event was a classic

Guests who attended the Jose Iturbi Foundation dinner concert at the Hollywood Bowl recently included front row: Julie Newmar, Donelle Dadigan, Paul Sorvino; back row: George Chakiris, Carolyn Hennesy, Alison Arngrim, Lee Purcell, Marion Ross, Jim Meskimen, Michael Learned and DD Sorvino.

On the evening of July 12, Donelle Dadigan, president and founder of The Hollywood Museum and goddaughter of conductor/pianist Jose Iturbi, hosted a lovely pre-concert dinner at the Hollywood Bowl for about 80-90 invited guests. After dinner, guests were treated to a performance of the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, featuring pianist Behzod Abduraimov performing Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor.”

Rounding out the night, the L.A. Phil presented Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” The evening was sponsored by the Jose Iturbi Foundation, living up to their mission of popularizing classical music…one note at a time!

One surprise: rapper Snoop Dogg and wife sitting one row behind me. And yes, he was very friendly when I said hello.

