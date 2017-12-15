Journalist Ben Bagdikian wins Mark Twain award

Courtesy of the California

The California Press Foundation’s 2017 Mark Twain Award for Journalistic Excellence in California was awarded to the late Ben H. Bagdikian on Friday, December 1 in San Francisco.

This statewide honor goes to those from the writerly world: editors, writers, cartoonists whose journalistic work, either regional or statewide in nature, challenged the status quo.

During a career that covered more than 70 years, Bagdikian served in nearly every capacity in journalism, from foreign correspondent to newspaper executive, educator and media critic.

Bagdikian had a major role in the publication of the Pentagon Papers, a top-secret series of documents that outlined America’s strategy and involvement in the war in Vietnam. The publication of the papers, which Bagdikian obtained from Daniel Ellsberg, a former Defense Department official, created a sensation and helped turn public opinion against the war.

Earlier in his career, Bagdikian shared a Pulitzer Prize with others on the Providence Journal staff for coverage of a bank robbery and police chase. Bagdikian was the author of six books, including “The Media Monopoly,” and served as dean of the Graduate School of Journalism at UC Berkeley.

He earned a Peabody Award for his research and commentary in broadcasting, a citation of merit as “journalism’s most perceptive critic” from the American Society of Journalism School Administrators, and other honors, including the Berkeley Citation, UC Berkeley’s equivalent of an honorary degree.

