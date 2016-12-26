L.A. Police Reserve’s Anniversary Gala honors Dr. Phil, Councilmember Mitch Englander and Santa Clarita Mayor Bob Keller

Notable no-shows include L.A. Mayor Garcetti

Opinion by Dennis Zine

The LAPD Reserve Officer 70th Annual Gala Banquet was held at the Skirball Cultural Center-Guerin Pavilion on Saturday, April 22nd.

The honorees in the category of “Twice a Citizen” included the Honorable Bob Keller, Councilmember/Mayor from Santa Clarita, the Honorable Mitchell Englander, L.A. City Councilmember and LAPD Reserve Officer and TV’s Dr. Phil McGraw. The three were honored for their work and support for the law enforcement community in Southern California, and Dr. Phil for his national focus on the good work by police offices around America.

The LAPD Reserve Corps was founded in 1947. This was the 70-year celebration of the dedication and determination of those citizens that make the commitment to join the reserves and work alongside full-time LAPD officers. While the reserves work without compensation, they serve a valuable service to the people of Los Angeles.

Councilmember Englander is not only a veteran member of the City Council but also an LAPD Reserve Police Officer who works the streets protecting and serving the people of the city.

Councilmember/Mayor Keller is a retired L.A. Police Sergeant and coordinated the LAPD Reserve Corps for many years prior to his retirement.

Dr. Phil is known for supporting law enforcement and frequently features police personnel on his nationally syndicated TV program.

The capacity attendance at the banquet featured many prominent members of the community from celebrities to members of the Police Department’s command staff. Chief Charlie Beck was in attendance along with former Sheriff Lee Baca and many sworn, reserve and civilian members of the Department.

Awards were presented to reserve offices from the various police divisions from the Valley to San Pedro.

Many community members demonstrated their appreciation and support for the Reserve Officers by attending the banquet. State Assemblymember Dante Acosta from the 38th Assembly District attended. It was noted that City-elected and appointed leaders who deal with the LAPD were all absent, including Mayor Garcetti, the City Attorney, City Controller, all City Councilmembers (other than Englander who received an award) and all five members of the Garcetti-appointed L.A. Police Commission.

On a personal note, as a 49-year member of the LAPD and current LAPD Reserve Officer, I find it insulting that not one member of the Police Commission could take the time to show their support and appreciation for those members of the community who volunteer to “Protect and Serve” the people of Los Angeles as a Reserve Officer.

Dennis Zine served on the Los Angeles City Council representing the 3rd District from 2001 to 2013. He was elected in 2001 and re-elected in 2005 and 2009.