L.A.’s ‘Gang of Five’ strikes again

Thank God for the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. Without their wisdom and common sense, I don’t know how any of us mere common folk would be able to solve the daunting issues in today’s complex world. Fortunately for the rest of us, Mark Ridley-Thomas, Sheila Kuehl, Janice Hahn, Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis are on the job, doing the heavy thinking to figure out how best to improve our lives here in La La Land.

Their latest achievement? They’ve solved the homeless problem. Here’s how it works: Simply encourage homeowners to take the homeless in to live with them. Hey, that sounds doable, right? Can’t see any potential downsides with that one. Why didn’t the rest of us think of that? But don’t worry, the homeless won’t actually live in the homeowner’s house; they’ll be in a separate house that the homeowner builds for them on the property. Kind of like the “mother-in-law house,” remember that? A cute little guesthouse out in back.

…what could possibly go wrong hosting homeless people on your property where you and your family live?

It happened last Tuesday. The Board of Stupidvisors (not a typo, I meant it) approved a pilot program that will pay Los Angeles County homeowners to build a second dwelling on their property to house homeless people. It was approved with a 4-0 vote. Homeowners in unincorporated communities who qualify can receive up to $75,000 to build a second dwelling in areas zoned for such structures, while others may get $50,000 to update and legalize an existing dwelling.

This ingenious idea was first introduced last year as part of Los Angeles County’s set of 47 strategies to solve homelessness. That’s right, they came up with 47 really great ideas, and this one was the best of the bunch. The office of Regional Planning will work with several departments countywide with an allocated $550,000 in part to be used to offer subsidies to those who want homeless people on their property. Wow, sign me up for that!

Now, what could possibly go wrong with hosting homeless people on your property where you and your family live? Let’s see. I don’t think there would be any chance of criminal activity talking place. No, siree.

I believe the Supervisors should be the first ones to let the homeless move in with them as a good faith gesture.

The L.A. Daily News reported that, in the last year, homelessness has risen more than 23 percent. Three major reasons why, according to Peter Lynn, executive director of the Los Angeles County Homeless Authority, are: (1) Some are leaving a violent situation at home; (2) some are left on their own because of the death of a loved one – a spouse or a parent, whom they’d relied upon; (3) some can’t pay their rent, so without options they take to the street. No mention of mental illness, or drug and alcohol addiction. See? It’s all about housing.

What a crock.

The homeless crisis will never get better until we start gathering up these poor souls and putting them in institutions where they can receive proper treatment. Moving them into normal neighborhoods with normal families isn’t going to help them solve their physical dependences and mental problems.

But if our all-knowing Board of Supervisors still wants to pursue this “move the homeless in with you” scheme, I have a suggestion. Let’s encourage the ultra-rich Hollywood progressives to be the first ones to take the homeless onto their property. How about Barbra Streisand or Michael Moore or Jane Fonda or Joy Behar or Martin Sheen housing some of these benign homeless souls into guesthouses on their estates? Any volunteers? I’m waiting to see the hands go up. Still waiting.

Greg Crosby is a writer and cartoonist and former executive at the Walt Disney Company.