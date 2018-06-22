Large homes with incredible value in the L.A. area Designer-furnished models and final homes now selling in Santa Clarita

Someday is right now in Santa Clarita. New home neighborhoods are nearly sold out at Five Knolls by Brookfield Residential, and this is your final opportunity to own in this desirable new home community.

With some of the best homesites in the neighborhood available, now’s the time to discover designer-furnished, landscaped model residences plus final mountain-view and pool-sized lots at Highglen and Brighton.

Experience the miles of trails, resort-style club, community park and five signature knolls that this community has to offer. Plus, you can experience a new take on Santa Clarita living at Galloway by Lennar, now open and exclusively for those ages 55+. Visit Five Knolls today to find your perfect place before these final homes are gone.

Located along tree-lined streets and behind the private gates of The Heights, the final homes at Highglen by Brookfield Residential feature designer-furnished and landscaped models plus mountain-view, pool-sized lots and up to six bedrooms, and the last homes at Brighton by Brookfield Residential offer pool-sized lots, upgraded homes and other detached homes with up to six bedrooms. Pricing starts from the $700,000s.

Discover this month’s featured homes at Highglen, including Homesites 70, 73 and 119. Homesite 70 is priced at $828,990 and features four bedrooms, a 6,816-square-foot lot with view, upgraded kitchen countertops, fireplace and an optional extended covered outdoor room with balcony—ready for move-in this October. Homesite 73 is priced at $836,273 and features five bedrooms with an office, a 6,860-square-foot lot located on a cul-de-sac, upgraded countertops and fireplace. You can move into Homesite 73 in November. Finally, Homesite 119 is priced at $916,000, featuring five bedrooms plus suite, an incredible 9,836-square-foot lot with view, fireplace, upgraded kitchen countertops and an optional extended covered outdoor room with balcony. Homesite 119 will be ready for move-in this December, just in time for the holidays.

Presenting a unique new home opportunity in Santa Clarita, Galloway by Lennar invites those ages 55+ to experience an exceptional lifestyle. Featuring one to three bedrooms, up to three baths and first-floor master suites, the new single-family homes in this active adult community are designed with comfort and convenience in mind. Residents will also enjoy access to Galloway’s private Recreation Center, which includes a swimming pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and lounge. Pricing starts from the high $500,000s.

For more details visit FiveKnolls.com. Models are open daily from 10am to 6pm; Wednesdays from 2pm to 6pm.