Las Madrinas charity ball benefits Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

By Kelly Rouse

During the holiday season, Las Madrinas honored 31 families and their daughters for their service to the Southern California community and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles at The Las Madrinas Ball on December 21st at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Over 850 guests from the greater Los Angeles area, including 31 Debutantes, their families and friends, gathered to celebrate with the members of Las Madrinas.

Las Madrinas President Mrs. Jon Warren Newby (Marcie) formally welcomed the families and guests in attendance and thanked everyone for joining Las Madrinas in its support of the research programs at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. She spoke of the current project, The Las Madrinas Pediatric Simulation Research Laboratory Endowment, and welcomed Dr. Alyssa Rake, Medical Director of the Simulation Center, as well as Mr. Paul Viviano, CEO of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Mrs. Newby then recognized the Ball Chairman, Mrs. Preston William Brooks (Seeley), and the Debutante Chairman, Mrs. Henry Lea Hancock (Emily), for their participation in making the evening such a success.

Las Madrinas was established in 1933 as the first Affiliate Group of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and has been supporting pediatric medicine for 83 years. Since 1939, Las Madrinas has honored families who have demonstrated a commitment to the civic, cultural and philanthropic life of Southern California by presenting their daughters at The Las Madrinas Ball.

Donations made in honor of the young women, together with the annual support of Las Madrinas members and friends, have enabled Las Madrinas to complete eight major projects at the hospital since 1988, including seven research endowments totaling almost $25 million and a capital project on the Cardiovascular Floor.

This year Las Madrinas is continuing to honor a $5 million dollar pledge for the Las Madrinas Pediatric Simulation Research Laboratory Endowment.