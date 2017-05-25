Laurence Fishburne and Joe Mantegna host spectacular Memorial Day concert May 28 on PBS

Currently there is at least one good thing happening in Washington, D.C. It is the preparation for the annual National Memorial Day Concert, airing on the eve of Memorial Day, Sunday, May 28th, on PBS.

The National Memorial Day Concert is a heartfelt gift that PBS gives the nation to bring us together as one family of Americans to honor the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform and military families.

This year Laurence Fishburne (Black-ish) will join Toluca Lake’s own Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds) to host the 28th annual night of remembrance. Gary Sinise (Forrest Gump), who has co-hosted the concert with Mantegna for the past 11 years, will present a 75th anniversary salute to the Doolittle Raiders, the daring aviators who changed the course of World War II in the Pacific.

The all-star line-up for the always-emotional concert event will include: distinguished General Colin L. Powell USA (Ret.); Renée Fleming; Vanessa Williams; Scotty McCreery; John Ondrasik of Five for Fighting; John Ortiz; Ana Ortiz; Ronan Tynan; the English tenor Russell Watson; and Christopher Jackson (Hamilton) in performance with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly. Singer Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) will open the show with the National Anthem.

But the real VIPs in the spotlight will be our men and women in uniform, veterans and their families who have sacrificed in service to our nation. Their stories will be told through letters and remembrances.

The show will also feature the story of 101-year-old Colonel Cole, current sole survivor of the Doolittle Raid. Plus, the 75th anniversary of Tuskegee Airmen will be celebrated. Great patriotic and inspiring songs will be sung to remind us to be thankful to all our soldiers and sailors, and their families who love them.

Following the concert, PBS will preview a new highly anticipated epic documentary from filmmaker Ken Burns. The Vietnam War is the upcoming 10-episode, 18-hour series (starting September 17th) from Burns and Lynn Novick. The preview will feature interviews with the filmmakers and behind the scenes footage.

“The Vietnam War was a decade of agony that took the lives of more than 58,000 Americans,” Burns said. “Not since the Civil War have we as a country been so torn apart. There wasn’t an American alive then who wasn’t affected in some way — from those who fought and sacrificed in the war, to families of service members and POWs, to those who protested the war in open conflict with their government and fellow citizens. More than 40 years after it ended, we can’t forget Vietnam.”

For 10 years Burns and Novick have been working on the landmark series, so it is fitting that in commemoration of Memorial Day and the 35th anniversary of The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., the filmmakers will join leaders of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, veterans and other dignitaries to lay a wreath at The Wall on Monday, May 29th. They will deliver remarks about The Wall’s enduring significance and join Vietnam veterans along the National Memorial Day Parade route as they serve as Grand Marshalls.

Also on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29th, PBS’ Independent Lens premieres “Farmer/Veteran,” a portrait of veteran Alex Sutton. Home from three combat tours in Iraq, Sutton forges a new identity as a farmer, hatching chicks and raising goats on 43 acres in rural North Carolina.

He dives into life on the farm and a new love, but scars of war linger. It is the story of one man’s struggle to overcome the trauma of war and find a way forward. The “Farmer/Veteran” film has been praised by mental health professionals and veterans’ groups alike for its honest portrayal of the difficulties of transitioning from military to civilian life.

“PBS’ Memorial Day programming explores the lasting effects of war and the enduring strength of the human spirit through unexpected personal stories of both compassion and sacrifice,” said Beth Hoppe, Chief Programming Executive and General Manager of General Audience Programming at PBS. “It is our hope that our programming encourages candid discussion in communities across the country about the realities of war, while honoring the legacy of those who have served.”

That’s another important reason to fund PBS.

Margie Barron is a member of the Television Critics Association and has written for a variety of top publications for more than 35 years, and is half of the husband and wife writing team of Margie and Frank Barron.