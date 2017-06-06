Liberals are suffering through ‘Seven Stages of Grief’

Opinion By John K. Adams

The Kubler-Ross “Seven Stages of Grief” can be illustrated by observing the behavior of many liberals since the 2016 election. Each stage can manifest simultaneously and out of order.

Shock – Most everyone was shocked when “sure thing” Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election. Look at the election night coverage. As the returns dribbled in, the glib self-assurance of the liberal commentators drained from grinning to chagrin that their prognostications were horribly off-mark. One could almost hear them mentally sifting for whom they could call should they find themselves unemployed. Denial – The wailing for vote recounts began before the voting machines cooled. Green Party candidate Jill Stein spent millions of dollars attempting to “fix” a “faulty outcome” and “restore the integrity of our voting system.” Hillary Clinton and others cheered this effort.

The irony, that Democrats instinctively resist attempts to establish election integrity safeguards such as voter ID requirements was lost only on Democrats.

Hillary Clinton insisting “she won” the election because of the popular vote is the perfect example of denial. Popular votes have never been decisive in choosing our president.

Anger – There are too many examples of anger to cite here; violent campus riots, faked hate crimes, fake news, and calls for impeachment. Democrats have called for Trump’s impeachment since before the inauguration.

To impeach, an actual crime must have been committed by a sitting president. The Democrats’ lacking control of Congress is another barrier these wannabe demagogues can’t effectively ignore.

Name-calling is a favorite tactic of people void of ideas. Those who routinely condemn “hate speech” think nothing of calling Trump and his supporters fascist, racist, blank-o-phobe (fill in the blank), hater, anti-Semite and worse. Voters’ weariness of this tactic possibly contributed to Trump winning. Many protesters practicing those behaviors they project onto Trump is unconscionable.

The Russia-gate scandal started within hours after the election and despite the lack of evidence Trump colluded with Russians about anything, multiple investigations continue to date. How can the best intelligence agencies not find evidence of criminal activity by such “a foolish, ignorant troll?”

Would collusion look like then President Obama telling Russian President Medvedev he “would be more flexible after he is re-elected”? Or would it resemble then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton signing off on the sale of 20 percent of U.S. uranium reserves to a Russian-owned mining company?

Bargaining – Minority Leader Chuck Schumer offered cooperation with President Trump on healthcare “if he ditches the Freedom Caucus” and does it Schumer’s way.

Democrat Nancy Pelosi is trying to quell silly impeachment demands from Rep. Maxine Waters, Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. Brad Sherman, etc.

Depression – Can you say “snowflake?” This stage started early and continues like a low-grade fever. Post-election, universities set up “safe spaces” with ponies and soft blankets for students who couldn’t cope with Trump’s win. Reality can be so inconvenient.

I know of one graduate student who retreated to her bed for over a week after the election. Being unable to cope, she literally abandoned her mental-health clinic internship without notice, leaving her chronically mentally ill clients to whom she provides therapy in the lurch.

Testing – The Democratic playbook needs some rewrites. Calling anyone you disagree with a racist no longer sends people scurrying to the shadows. Former Democratic Congresswoman Nina Turner says people aren’t asking about Russia, they’re asking about jobs. Go figure. Acceptance – Persons suffering debilitating loss eventually comes to a place of acceptance from where they can re-enter society. Acceptance does not always mean agreement or support.

Grief can be a debilitating condition that inhibits one’s ability to maneuver through life.

The population I have used to illustrate the concepts of the “Seven Stages of Grief” may reach the point of acceptance in their recovery. But I haven’t seen it yet.

John K. Adams is a writer, video-memoirist and a certified Grief Recovery Specialist who works in Los Angeles.