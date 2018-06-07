Local racing stars to appear at Burbank Road Kings Car Show on Sun., June 10

Burbank residents “T.V.” Tommy Ivo along with a replica of his very first top fuel dragster plus Ron Stearns with his race-winning Ratican-Jackson-Stearns A/A coupe will appear at the Road Kings Car Show at Johnny Carson park in Burbank on Sunday, June 10.

The free event starts at 9am with Gino Gaudio singing the national anthem and Boy Scout Troup 50 presenting the colors. Both breakfast and lunch will be served to benefit local charities. R&B band Chrisco And The Last Mile will perform, and there is a playground for children.

Road Kings Car Show is 9am-3pm at 400 S Bob Hope Dr. in Burbank. For further info call (818) 842-5464 or email roadkingsburbank@gmail.com.