Local yoga expert Nicole Karayan studied in India

She offers private classes and will come to you

By Nicole Karayan, special to The Tolucan Times

Throughout the years that I spent in the corporate world, I always envisioned myself offering something that would positively improve people’s quality of life and overall happiness on a grand scale, but I never expected to touch people’s lives on such a deep level.

I practiced yoga for over four years before traveling to India and delving deeper into the true science of Hatha Yoga. In 2015, I took my first yoga class offered by an Isha instructor and immediately realized that what was offered to me was not like anything I had experienced before. I naturally gravitated toward the idea of teaching yoga.

‘Yoga is an immense possibility.’

– Nicole Karayan

The Hatha Yoga Teacher Training is a five-month program at Isha Yoga Center located at the foothills of the Vellingari Mountains in India. During the training, we learned various aspects of Hatha Yoga, Yogic physiology paired with Western physiology and anatomy, as well as the Science of Siddha Medicine.

Our schedule was a reflection of the yogic lifestyle. We did not just learn to practice traditional yoga, but to experience what it means to be a Yogi.

What is yoga?

The word “yoga” means “union.” It is best described in the words of Sadhguru, a noted Indian yogi and founder of the Isha Foundation: “Yoga is a science. Yoga has nothing to do with any particular religion. As there are physical sciences to create external wellbeing, yoga is the science for inner wellbeing.”

The practice of yoga can bring about physical, mental, and emotional wellness, but these are mere side benefits. Yoga is an immense possibility.

Nicole Karayan teaches classes regularly in Burbank and Glendale. To learn more about yoga, Nicole Karayan, and to inquire about private classes visit Facebook.com/nicolekarayanyoga, call (818) 640-2585 or write to: nicolekarayanyoga@gmail.com.