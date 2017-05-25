Lonesome Music Productions proudly presents Butch DuBarri’s ‘E.D. Blues The Musical’ at the historic El Portal Mainstage Theatre

‘E.D.’ plays in NoHo June 16-18 for three performances only!

A super-entertaining brand new musical with great characters, great songs and a wildly funny subject matter, E.D. Blues is coming to the historic El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood, June 16th, 17th and 18th. It is a show that offers men and women lots of laughs and a happy ending that will make you walk away feeling so much better.

“We need to laugh now and forget our troubles for a little while and that’s what we’ll do,” said Butch DuBarri, creator and co-director, who also co-wrote the original songs for the show that showcases pop, jazz, gospel and, of course, the blues.

There’s a big multi-ethnic cast singing and dancing in the romantic musical comedy that’s about E.D., aka erectile dysfunction. But DuBarri insists there’s nothing offensive or vulgar about the funny show. He said, “If it were a movie it would be PG. It is suitable for women and men of all ages, even church groups would enjoy the humor.”

The topic offers a lot to laugh about. DuBarri explained, “Erectile dysfunction, it’s a medical term. It’s something that everybody knows about. There’s all the commercials about Viagra, Cialis, etc. on TV because it’s an important subject for the male population, and for women too. But we have some fun with it and we cure it in the show. I call it a street opera for the common man and we feature the blues song ‘Big Daddy’s On the Pill.’ We tell the story through characters that everyone knows, a couple of ex-jocks, a preacher, a waitress, a nurse, etc. There’s a tender May-December romance, and it ends with a wedding and the big theme song ‘Feeling the need to be loved.’ It will touch every soul in the place, because who isn’t feeling the need to be loved—from the White House to the outhouse. It’s just a feel-good show that’s the right fit for the intimacy of the El Portal Theatre.”

Just like Menopause the Musical, E.D. Blues will have audiences laughing about a topic that needs some attention. “We have adapted the line that Viagra uses in their ads for our show. We say ‘Ask your doctor if your heart is healthy enough to laugh out loud for two hours!’ Because we’ll have you laughing from the very beginning,” DuBarri noted.

The cast is led by Broadway veteran Eloise Laws, with Andrew Bennett, Sandy Mac, Larry James Robinson, Anthony Taylor and more. Directed by Jeffrey Polk and Kent “Butch” DuBarri Sprague, and choreographed by Jeffrey Polk. The music and original songs are written by award-winning songwriters Gary Dalton and Butch DuBarri with A.T. Freeman and Chris Glik.

LMP Proudly Presents “E.D. Blues the Musical” at the El Portal Theatre on Friday and Saturday, June 16th and 17th at 8pm and Sunday, June 18th at 4pm – a special Father’s Day Matinee – every lady who is accompanied by a gentleman will receive a special gift bag from the producer. For tickets and information call (818) 508-4200 or visit ElPortalTheatre.com. The historic El Portal Theatre is located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood’s NoHo Arts District.