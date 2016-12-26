ls back pain cramping your life? Why back pain should never be ignored

By Dr. Shant A. Karayan, D.C., special to The Tolucan Times

Back pain is a leading cause of disability across the globe affecting five in 10 people. A world mental health survey found that chronic back and neck pain was associated with increased risk of mood disorders, alcohol abuse, Opiod drug abuse and anxiety disorders.

The myth of pain and painkillers

Today, pain is as common in our lives as its remedy – painkillers! ln 2014, the annual gross sales for the top eight painkillers is a staggering $1.75 billion. And yet, the simple truth is that pain is nothing other than body’s alarm system. Pain is never the health problem but is there to alert us that something has gone wrong and needs our attention.

We are constantly being told that whenever pain appears we should immediately remedy it with painkillers and analgesics. These drugs work well by suppressing pain, in the short term, by masking the pain and numbing the brain. However, turning your body’s alarm system off may give you the illusion that you are doing well, when in fact you are not.

The myth of inflammation and anti-inflammatory drugs

lnflammation is the body’s innate self-healing method. lt shows up right after an injury as tissue irritation or infection. ln reality, inflammation is a form of immune response by the body to heal itself. That’s how nature operates to repair itself. Just like pain, inflammation is unpleasant and inconvenient. However, it is vital for our survival, health and well being. Suppressing inflammation with anti-inflammatory drugs, once again, is bypassing the natural process of healing and manipulating the body’s intelligent method of self-preservation. lf you artificially suppress inflammation with drugs, you are, in essense, bypassing your body’s own self-healing process with potentially dire consequences.

Why the health of your spine is so critical to your well being

The spine is your body’s “information super highway” connecting your brain, your master computer, to every organ, tissue and cell in your body. You need a healthy spine that functions perfectly. The spinal path through which the spinal cord passes through (similar to a freeway system) should be clear from blockage or interference. lf the passages are blocked, openings where nerves exit/enter are closed off, intelligent nerve messages can’t get through to their intended destinations and the brain can’t efficiently and effectively organize the body.

A healthy spine is vital for your health and well being

lf pain in the lower back (anywhere in your spine) is persistent or recurring don’t make the common mistake of overdosing yourself with painkillers or anti-inflammatory drugs. To avoid chronic pain or permanent injury get your spine checked by a primary spine care expert to have the underlying cause of your pain indentified and corrected.

