In Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” there are three witches that symbolize the darkness and depravity of the human soul, the part of the soul that bends itself toward evil and darkness. In American radical liberal politics we have our very own three witches of darkness, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters. Rush Limbaugh refers to them as the “Witches of Eastwick.”

The most dangerous witch of them all just might be race-baiter and riot-inciting Mad Maxine Waters.

Witch Number One: The deception, ineptitude, self-aggrandizement, and bold-faced lies engaged by Crooked Hillary Clinton is known far and wide thanks to her complete botch up as Secretary of State and in her disastrous run for president. She continues to this very day traveling throughout the world, explaining to all who will listen, why she lost and who is to blame (hint: anyone other than herself).

In one infamous campaign speech she stupidly said that Donald Trump supporters were “a basket of deplorables” and characterized them as being “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic, you name it!” Yeah! You go girl! That’s the way to win over the hearts and minds of voters; call half of the electorate nasty names. The list of her scandals and schemes goes back 30 years or more.

Witch Number Two: Spooky Nancy Pelosi (or “Stretch” as some call her) has gotten the well-deserved reputation of having the most severe case of foot-in-mouth disease since Joe Biden. She’s the one when being asked what specifically was in Obama’s health care bill, said “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it.”

Pelosi made fun of President Trump’s tax cuts for millions of hard working Americans by saying that bonuses given to workers is nothing but crumbs. When you’re a multi-millionaire like Pelosi, I guess a few thousand dollars more or less does seem like only crumbs.

When President Trump called violent MS-13 gang members “animals” because of the torturous rapes and killings perpetrated by these monsters on innocent American citizens, Pelosi came to the defense of the gangbanger murderers and said “calling people “animals is not a good thing.” You know what else isn’t a good thing? MS-13 sneaking into our country and raping young girls and chopping up children.

And now we come to Witch Number Three: The most dangerous witch of them all just might be race-baiter and riot-inciting Mad Maxine Waters. To put it simply, Waters never met a mob she couldn’t incite to violence. Going back to the Los Angeles riots of 1992, instead of using her position as congresswomen to try and quell the anger of the gathering mob on the street, she actually led the crowd in chanting “No justice, no peace.” Before long, more than 60 people lost their lives amid the looting and fires during the Los Angeles riots that ravaged the city over five days.

Mad Max is at it again; this time saying members of the Trump administration should be repeatedly confronted in their everyday lives. “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they are not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters said at a rally in Los Angeles last Saturday.

The next day, On MSNBC, she doubled down. “The people are going to turn on them, they are going to protest, they are going to absolutely harass them,” she said. “If you think we’re rallying now, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet! Already you have members of their cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants. We have protesters taking up at their house who are saying, ‘No peace, no sleep. No peace, no sleep,” shouted Waters. “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up!” Very nice.

Because of her offensive thug tactics and aggressive hostility to people whose only fault is that they happen to have a different political view than hers, many innocents could be seriously hurt or even killed. Violent confrontation begets more violence. It didn’t end well in the L.A. riots of 1992. It won’t end well now.

Maxine Waters is a nasty demagogue that up to now has managed to escape paying the price for the hate she has spread. Maybe her good luck will hold out, but you never know. Call it cosmic retribution, cause and effect, Karma, or what goes around comes around. But sometimes haters like her wind up getting back exactly what they give.

Greg Crosby is a writer and cartoonist and former executive at the Walt Disney Company.