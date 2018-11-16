Magical Christmas Caroling Truck bids a fond farewell

By the staff of the Magical

Christmas Caroling Truck

After 34 years of spreading Christmas cheer throughout the streets of North Hollywood, Toluca Lake and Burbank, the crew at the Magical Christmas Caroling Truck has made the difficult decision to hang up its collective Santa hat.

Through the years, there have been hundreds of volunteer carolers, dancers and crew that have spent Christmas Eve celebrating with the community on the festive traveling “truck.” There are so many moments and experiences that will always be cherished in our hearts. It’s hard to say goodbye, and it is not an easy decision, but it has come time for the event to wrap up. Our hope is that the celebrations and community spirit continue to stay strong and to grow.

This tradition debuted in the ‘80s with a small group of friends who jumped on the back of an old truck to play live music and sing Christmas carols for their neighbors. The Christmas Caroling Truck grew to include a decorated 62-foot tractor-trailer and nearly 100 costumed volunteer carolers and dancers singing carols ranging from the classic to the updated.

We are grateful to all that have embraced the Magical Christmas Caroling Truck as their own, all that have supported the event with donations, all that have caroled and danced with us and all that have simply waved out their windows to us.

May your holiday seasons shine bright this year and always!