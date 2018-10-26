Maranatha: a community unlike any other

As one of the only non-denominational Christian schools in the San Gabriel Valley, Maranatha High School has a long-standing reputation of providing an excellent college preparatory education in a Christ-revering context. Maranatha is a unique and vibrant community that integrates faith in every aspect of living, learning and serving. This in turn leads to genuine student transformation in their spiritual maturity and growth. The student/teacher relationships at Maranatha are key to the strength of the school community, with students often noting how grateful they are for the mentorship and assistance the staff offers on a daily basis.

Maranatha offers 40 advanced placement and honors courses, and recently opened their Technology Integration Learning Environment (TILE) Lab, which features robotics, 3D printing, VR creation, laser cutting, a Mac design center and PC coding. Maranatha has continually proven to be exceptional in the performing and visual arts, as well as competitive in athletics with CIF and state level wins. It’s a wonderful home for the all-around diverse student. In addition, there are many other great opportunities on campus, including a wide variety of clubs from which to choose, as well as Global Steward Service and Learning trips both locally and globally.

Maranatha invites you to schedule a visit to its gorgeous campus adjacent to Old Town Pasadena, and to see for yourself why Maranatha is an educational community unlike any other. Be sure to mark your calendars to attend the Admissions Open House on Saturday, November 3 at 10am. For more information visit MaranathaHighSchool.org.